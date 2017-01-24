You are here
COMMENTARY
Between 'fake news' and 'alternative facts', where would the truth stand?
Team Trump has set in motion a chilling irreverence towards fact that could do great damage to its credibility
New York
WHEN Donald Trump swore the presidential oath on Friday, he assumed responsibility not only for the levers of government but also for one of the United States' most valuable assets, battered though it may be: its credibility.
The country's sentimental reverence for truth
