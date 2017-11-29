You are here

Home > Government & Economy

BOJ's Nakaso says central bank has tools, expertise to exit easy policy

Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 4:33 PM

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan deputy governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Wednesday the central bank has the necessary tools and expertise to engineer a smooth exit from ultra-easy monetary policy.

Mr Nakaso, a career central banker with experience ending the BOJ's previous quantitative easing programme in 2006, said the BOJ has various ways to mop up liquidity from markets and whittle down its huge balance sheet.

"What tools we will use and in what sequence would depend on economic, price and financial conditions at the time," he said in a seminar in Tokyo.

The timing of an exit from ultra-easy policy would depend on market sentiment, as communication with market players is crucial for withdrawing monetary stimulus smoothly, he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"An exit from quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE) is very challenging. But I'm confident the BOJ can do this with its various tools, experience, expertise and appropriate communication with markets," Mr Nakaso said.

He said the BOJ could learn from the US Federal Reserve's efforts to dial back stimulus.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

IMF says Hong Kong property to slow if Fed delivers rate hikes

Salaries in Singapore likely to rise 3.9% next year: Mercer

What now for 'nuclear' North Korea?

Singapore media content gets boost to go global, on digital platforms

North Korea says nuclear programme completed after new ICBM test

CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3

Editor's Choice

BT_20171129_NRCCS_3198210.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Three firms fined over S$600,000 for rigging F1 bids

BT_20171129_YMDBS_3198100.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike - by how much and how soon?

BT_20171129_VIFULLERTON_3198243.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare expands in China on 800m yuan investment

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

26500100U.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3

Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Salaries in Singapore likely to rise 3.9% next year: Mercer

Nov 29, 2017
Technology

SGInnovate to invest in 20 startups, engage 15,000 participants under new deep tech strategy

06356741.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Transport

Indonesia re-opening Bali airport shut by volcanic ash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening