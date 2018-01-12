You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brexit caused 37% fall in new London financial jobs in December: report

Fri, Jan 12, 2018 - 6:46 AM

BP_canary_120118_25.jpg
Britain's forthcoming exit from the European Union was the main reason for a 37 per cent decline in new jobs available in London's financial sector last month, according to a report from recruiting firm Morgan McKinley released on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain's forthcoming exit from the European Union was the main reason for a 37 per cent decline in new jobs available in London's financial sector last month, according to a report from recruiting firm Morgan McKinley released on Thursday.

Financial services jobs new to the market in December fell to 3,150 from 4,980 in December 2016, the report said, as uncertainty around the terms of Britain's exit from the EU made companies in the city reluctant to hire.

"Brexit clobbered the City's workforce in 2017. Anyone sticking it out into 2018 is in it for the long haul," said Hakan Enver, operations director at Morgan McKinley Financial Services.

Around 10,000 finance jobs will be shifted out of Britain or created overseas in the next few years if the country is denied access to Europe's single market, according to a Reuters survey of firms employing the bulk of workers in international finance.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

British Prime Minister Theresa May met financiers from firms including Goldman Sachs on Thursday to discuss the impact of Brexit on Europe's financial capital, as London's mayor said Britain could face a "lost decade" of low growth and investment.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said Britain could lose almost 500,000 jobs if it failed to agree a trade deal with the European Union.

London's future as Europe's premier financial hub is one of the biggest issues in Brexit talks because the sector is Britain's biggest source of corporate tax revenue.

Many banks, insurers and other financial firms are likely to be forced to move jobs if as expected Britain loses the EU 'passport' mechanism that allows them to sell their products freely within the bloc from London.

The Morgan McKinley report is one of the starkest data points yet showing how hiring has slowed as firms struggle to get clarity on what access they will have to Europe's financial markets following Brexit.

The report also showed a decline in people seeking employment in the financial sector, as the number of jobseekers in finance fell 30 per cent year-on-year in December to 4,594.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_110118_1.jpg
Jan 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX set to review mandatory quarterly reporting

BP_CBD_110118_6.jpg
Jan 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listed firms still 'weak' in remuneration disclosure: study

BP_CBD_110118_2.jpg
Jan 12, 2018
Government & Economy

One in three companies significantly invested for the future: SBF survey

Most Read

1 Cryptocurrency player Ripple keen to set off blockchain waves in Singapore
2 Troubled Noble Group says goodbye to global oil trading
3 China quietly orders its bitcoin miners to cease operations, widening clampdown, say reports
4 Richest Asian banker plans family office but spurns crypto
5 Singapore passport ranks second globally, first in Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_sgretail_120118_80.jpg
Jan 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales up 5.3% y-o-y in November, reversing slump in October

Jan 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Far East H-Reit to buy Oasia Hotel Downtown in Tanjong Pagar for S$210m

Jan 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian downgrades telco sector to 'market weight' amid impending TPG debut

Jan 12, 2018
Real Estate

M&L Hospitality launches new hotel in Sydney

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening