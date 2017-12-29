You are here

Home > Government & Economy
OUTLOOK 2018

Brexit is not all doom and gloom from a Singapore perspective

Fri, Dec 29, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171229_SELFRIDGE_3240791.jpg
The UK remains a top global go-to tourist destination, in part anchored by the cosmopolitan retail scene in London.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MIXED reviews about "Brexit" remain, following the latest rounds of meetings made by British Prime Minister Theresa May in Brussels earlier this month.

From a Singapore perspective, however, there are two factors which indicate that things are not all doom and gloom.

First,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_291217_11.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Datapulse co-founder seeks to replace new board directors

BT_20171229_KRWILSHIRE29_3240764.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Real Estate

The Wilshire launches en bloc sale; guide price at S$1,525 psf ppr

Most Read

1 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
2 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
3 Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit
4 Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Lum Chang, Keppel, Best World International
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_bank_291217_48.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.6% in November: MAS

BP_cbd_291217_7.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Brighter economic outlook for 2018, but concerns remain

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Hyflux to distribute shares in consumer business ahead of possible listing

BP_Keppel_291217_11.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening