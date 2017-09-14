You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain not at back of queue for EU trade deal - Commissioner

Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 22:46

[BRUSSELS] A trade agreement with post-Brexit Britain is a priority for the European Union and the United Kingdom will not have to wait in line behind others for talks to start, a senior European Commissioner said on Thursday. "I've read papers that sometimes refer to some of us saying that the UK is the last possible partner with whom we want to negotiate trade. Forget this nonsense," Jyrki Katainen, one of six Commission vice presidents at the EU executive, told a news conference.

The EU has insisted that it will only begin negotiations about future economic relations with Britain once enough progress has been achieved on divorce matters, namely the rights of citizens, a payment by Britain to the EU and on the Northern Ireland border. "As soon as we know when we can start negotiating about the future arrangement, (trade) negotiations will start then. There's no political priority that we want to keep the UK as the last in the queue," Mr Katainen said.

The European Union in July struck a preliminary trade deal with Japan and is aiming to conclude talks with Mexico and the Mercosur countries - Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay - by the end of the year.

Further negotiations are underway with a range of countries and regions across the world and the bloc hopes to start and finish talks with Australia and New Zealand in the next two years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Katainen, a former Finnish prime minister whose EU responsibilities are jobs, growth, investment and competitiveness, said the European Commission had shown it was capable of holding several trade negotiations at the same time. "So no need to provoke the situation anymore. It is complicated enough," he said.

EU Trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom said the Commission, which negotiates trade deals on behalf of EU countries, had a"fantastic simultaneous capacity" to negotiation such accords. "Keep calm. Don't panic," she said.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

US consumper prices spike in August on fuel, housing costs

President Halimah Yacob: I will serve every one of you, regardless of race, language or religion

N.Korea threatens to "sink" Japan, reduce US to "ashes and darkness"

Bank of England eyes rate rise as inflation surges

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Eurozone inflation seems to have bottomed out: ECB's Smets

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study

BT_20170914_PREFAB_3084793.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Some builders not keen to be first movers in PPVC

BT_20170914_HALIMAH_3084718.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

I'm a President for all Singaporeans: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study
3 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
4 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
5 Singapore telco stocks little changed after latest iPhone launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

halimah.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

President Halimah Yacob: I will serve every one of you, regardless of race, language or religion

jobless.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG Jobs 18593318.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore jobless rate holds steady at 2.2% in June, retrenchments dip to 3,640

Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Global Yellow Pages buys third New Zealand property for NZ$38m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening