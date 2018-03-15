You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain to expel 23 Russian diplomats, freeze Russian state assets

Wed, Mar 14, 2018 - 9:02 PM

[LONDON] Britain will expel 23 Russian diplomats in retaliation for the nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

"Under the Vienna Convention, the United Kingdom will now expel 23 Russian diplomats who have been identified as undeclared intelligence officers," Mrs May told parliament. "They have just one week to leave." Mrs May said the biggest expulsions from London in 30 years would degrade Russian intelligence capabilities in Britain for years to come.

"We will freeze Russian state assets wherever we have the evidence that they may be used to threaten the life or property of UK nationals or residents," Mrs May said.

The British leader said she had come to the conclusion that Russia was culpable for the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were found slumped unconscious on a bench outside a shopping centre in the genteel southern English city of Salisbury on March 4. They have been in a critical condition in hospital ever since.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There is no alternative conclusion, other than that the Russian state was culpable for the attempted murder of Mr Skripal and his daughter, and for threatening the lives of other British citizens in Salisbury," Mrs May said. "This represents an unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the United Kingdom," she said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump taps TV pundit Kudlow for top economic post

US Congress inches forward with gun violence measure

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

MAS to reduce duplication, automate data submission from financial institutions

Presidential race shaping up to be a rematch between Jokowi and Prabowo

Editor's Choice

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

BT_20180315_YMFURLA_3351293.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Furla buys Singapore operations from franchisee

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening