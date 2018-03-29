You are here

Home > Government & Economy

British PM marks one-year Brexit countdown with UK tour

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 9:05 AM

nz_may_29.jpg
British Prime Minister Theresa May will mark the one-year countdown to Brexit on Thursday with a fast-paced national tour, aiming to unite the UK's four nations.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Theresa May will mark the one-year countdown to Brexit on Thursday with a fast-paced national tour, aiming to unite the UK's four nations.

She will take in Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales during her day-long tour, aiming to rally support ahead of Britain's EU departure on 29 March, 2019.

"Today, one year until the UK leaves the EU and begins to chart a new course in the world, I am visiting all four nations of the Union to hear from people across our country what Brexit means to them," Mrs May said ahead of her trip.

After visiting a textile factory in Ayrshire, western Scotland, May will travel to Newcastle in north-east England to meet a parent and toddler group.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Northern Ireland will be her next stop, for lunch with farmers near Belfast before a meeting with Welsh business owners in Barry, returning to London in time for tea with a group of Polish people.

"I am determined that as we leave the EU, and in the years ahead, we will strengthen the bonds that unite us," Mrs May said.

While Britain overall voted by 52 per cent to leave the European Union, pro-Brexit voters in England and Wales outnumbered those in Scotland and Northern Ireland who wanted to remain in the bloc.

There have been tensions between the devolved governments and London over Mrs May's handling of the Brexit negotiations so far, with Scotland and Wales last week backing bills to ensure that powers brought back from Brussels go to their capitals" But ahead of her tour, Mrs May vowed that the devolved administrations "will see an increase in their decision-making powers" as a result of Brexit.

A further point of contention has arisen over the future of the Irish border after Britain leaves the European single market and customs union, with all sides in Brexit talks wanting to avoid imposing checks at the frontier.

Mrs May has agreed to Brussels' plan to keep Northern Ireland in the customs union if no better solution is found - a proposition deemed unacceptable by the nation's DUP party which props up the prime minister's majority in parliament.

Mrs May said she has a responsibility to ensure "no new barriers are created within our common domestic market", although the prime minister stopped short of detailing how the government will resolve the border issue.

AFP

Government & Economy

India beckons big tech firms, allows imports of used goods for repair

China does not want a trade war with the US: China commerce ministry

China says Anbang's founder defrauded investors of US$10b

Singapore bank lending inches up in February

Anbang was seized by China. Now, it has a deal for you

Chill out on China, says Australia watchdog to foreign buyers

Editor's Choice

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Opinion

A considered approach to dual class share listings

BT_20180329_LKWOODLEIGH29_3371907.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

SPH, Kajima break ground on landmark Bidadari project

Most Read

1 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
2 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
3 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
4 Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out
5 24 in Singapore make Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

17 Jalan Batai.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore property auction sales in Q1 up 31% at S$19.97m

1.png
Mar 29, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Schneider Electric opens East Asia and Japan headquarters in Singapore

Mar 29, 2018
Stocks

Global IPO proceeds up 28% in Q1 2018: EY report

oil and gas.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine sees uptick in customer enquiries but competition still intense

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening