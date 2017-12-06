You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britons pessimistic about Brexit outcome: poll

Wed, Dec 06, 2017 - 7:43 PM

[LONDON] Britons are increasingly critical of the government's handling of Brexit negotiations and pessimistic about their outcome, according to new polling on Wednesday.

The National Centre for Social Research found that the proportion of Britons who think the government is handling talks badly rose from 41 per cent in February to 55 per cent in July to 61 per cent in October.

The number predicting Britain would get a bad deal in Brussels also rose from 37 per cent in February to 44 per cent in July to 52 per cent in October.

In the most recent polling only 19 per cent thought Britain would obtain a good deal, the polling found.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The results were based on a survey of 2,200 people.

"It might be thought the increased pessimism is primarily the result of Remain voters becoming increasingly disenchanted with the Brexit process," senior research fellow John Curtice said.

"However, this is not what happened. Rather, pessimism has become much more widespread among those who voted Leave" in last year's Brexit referendum.

But Mr Curtice added that voters criticise the Brexit process "rather than draw the conclusions that the act of leaving is misguided".

"A difficult Brexit could simply prove politically costly for Mrs May and her beleaguered government rather than a catalyst for a change of heart on Brexit," he said.

AFP
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Assad's delegation stays away from Syria peace talks

Trudeau defends progressive trade agenda as China talks sputter

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jokowi says his reforms are a success with growth above 5%

Japan's free education plan moves closer to cabinet approval

Bank Indonesia sees no need for policy move if CPI in target

Editor's Choice

2017-12-05T091749Z_1609354586_RC1B2CCF2DD0_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-IATA.JPG
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

Asia-Pacific carriers en route to higher profits in 2018: Iata

BT_20171206_YMHENG6Y6N8_3208230.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises and keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

BT_20171206_VSTEE_3208185.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Banking & Finance

Veteran private banker to chair EFG International's advisory board for Asia

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
3 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
4 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
5 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Brookvale Park.png
Dec 6, 2017
Real Estate

Brookvale Park in Sunset Way up for en-bloc sale

jervois.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

42A6A117.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Real Estate

Dennis Wee Realty hit with S$66,000 fine, 12-month ban for not warning of risks in overseas property purchases

coe.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

COEs finish mostly lower in the first round of bidding in Dec

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening