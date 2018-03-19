You are here
ASEAN-AUSTRALIA SPECIAL SUMMIT
Call for closer Asean-Australia cybersecurity ties
PM Lee identifies development of smart cities as another area for strategic cooperation
Sydney
ASEAN and Australia should work closer together on cybersecurity issues, which range from Internet crimes to fake news, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday.
In a speech to other Asean leaders and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during a plenary session
