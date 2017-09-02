You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Canadian university loses C$12m to phishing scam

Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 08:41

[MONTREAL] A Canadian university said Friday it was swindled out of nearly C$12 million (S$13.12 million) in an online phishing scam that fooled staff into transferring funds into the wrong bank accounts.

Hackers posing as a construction company that provided services to MacEwan University in Edmonton, Alberta sent emails to school employees advising of changes to the company's banking information, said school spokesman David Beharry.

Before discovering the fraud last week, the school transferred C$11.8 million into the hackers' accounts, he said.

University officials realised something was wrong when the construction firm called to ask why it had not been paid for its work.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Beharry said more than a dozen construction firms in the Edmonton area had been targeted in the scam.

Working with authorities, the university was able to freeze C$11.4 million of the funds traced to three accounts in Montreal and Hong Kong.

But C$400,000 still remains unaccounted for.

The fraud was one of the largest of its kind in Canada, according to local media.

Mr Beharry said it "came down to human error".

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

US manufacturing activity accelerates in August: ISM

Pressure mounts on Trump to keep migrant amnesty

Second man held over French girl's wedding disappearance

Trump to host Sept 18 meeting of world leaders on UN reform

A week of missiles, hurricanes and floods

China's factory growth rises, but services growth slows

Editor's Choice

Sep 2, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, Japan investing more in each other

BT_20170902_SSIRAS2_3066837.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Technology

Taxman taps apps to make filing returns less taxing

BT_20170902_COVER02FINAL_3066051.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Brunch

Rites of passage

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore sets up new financial advisory firm to drive growth
2 'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs
3 Stocks to watch: Yangzijiang, Sembcorp, Cosco, Sincap
4 M1, StarHub unveil unlimited mobile data plans
5 Sharp rise in DC charges for non-landed homes amid en bloc fever
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170902_COVER02FINAL_3066051.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Brunch

Rites of passage

BT_20170902_FEATURE02-BNGA_3063625.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Feature

A Baltic surprise

BT_20170902_HWASONG_3066898.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Opinion

A week of missiles, hurricanes and floods

BT_20170902_CPPMI1_3065931.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Government & Economy

China's factory growth rises, but services growth slows

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening