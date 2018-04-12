You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Cautious Bank of Korea holds rates, cuts inflation outlook

Thu, Apr 12, 2018 - 1:30 PM

BP_Bank of Korea_120418_65.jpg
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base rate steady at 1.5 per cent, in line with forecasts from 18 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korea's central bank held interest rates steady on Thursday, with governor Lee Ju Yeol taking a cautious stance in the face of high household debt, weak inflation and tightrope-tense trade relations between the United States and China.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base rate steady at 1.5 per cent, in line with forecasts from 18 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll.

In his first news conference since his second term began this month, Mr Lee declined to give any guidance on the near-term direction of monetary policy, but did raise concerns over South Korea's weak inflation and household debt.

The won extended losses against the US dollar after Mr Lee's news conference, falling 0.44 per cent to 1,071 won as of 0450 GMT.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Lee said that while a full-blown trade war was unlikely, the current US-China trade dispute could continue for some time because of the domestic political interests at stake in any negotiations.

But with fears of a global trade war clouding the growth outlook, policymakers worry the export growth that had supported the economy for most of 2017 could fizzle out.

"As South Korea is more sensitive to changes in global demand than others, it's a big worry for Korea's growth outlook," said Kong Dong Rak, an economist at Daishin Securities.

South Korea's economy contracted by 0.2 per cent on-quarter and marked its worst quarterly performance since 2008 in October-December as weakness in car exports and construction overshadowed strength in consumption and public spending.

A slowing economy could be compounded by South Korea's notoriously high levels of household debt, at about 190 per cent of disposable income.

"There was a considerable bump in household debt growth in March but this was partly due to temporary factors so we'll have to keep watching, but I believe household debt growth will continue slowing," Mr Lee said.

The central bank held its annual growth economic forecast at 3 per cent but cut its 2018 inflation forecast to 1.6 per cent from 1.7 per cent, hosing down expectations of an imminent rate hike.

"Overall, we assess the monetary policy statement to be more dovish than the previous one. Accordingly, our current forecast for a 25 basis point rate hike in August has become a close call," ANZ said in a statement after the rate decision.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Fed sees GDP hit from trade war outweighing fleeting inflation

Singapore retail sales up 8.6% in February, thanks to Chinese New Year effect

Vietnam vows cryptocurrency crackdown after alleged US$660m scam

State-run dating service is Taiwan's solution to ageing society

The growing UK economy isn't as strong as it looks

IMF's Lagarde says China's Belt and Road Initiative progressing but warns of debt risks

Editor's Choice

BT_20180412_LKCITRIS_3391802.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Real Estate

Multi-dimensional study unveiled for Orchard Road redux

BP_Lazada_120418_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Technology

Tie-up with Lazada opens door for Razer to tout software sales

BP_Grab_120418_4.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ride-hailing frenzy makes Grab the world's top VC recipient for Q1

Most Read

1 Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures
2 Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates
3 Broker's take: DBS upgrades Ezion to 'buy'; raises 12-month target price to S$0.29
4 Singapore condo, apartment resale prices hit new high with 1.5% monthly rise in March: SRX
5 En bloc market will cool around mid-2018 amid developer fatigue: RHB
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CNY_120418_62.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales up 8.6% in February, thanks to Chinese New Year effect

Apr 12, 2018
SME

7 local businesses selected for SME accelerator programme in Singapore

BT_20180412_AGDATAPULSE12N4F7_3391765.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Datapulse's boardroom challenger pledges S$70m payout to shareholders

Apr 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Hyflux shares jump 18%; company says talks ongoing with potential investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening