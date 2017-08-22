Centre to help Singapore, Chinese firms co-innovate launched in Guangzhou

THE Singapore Manufacturing Innovation Centre (SMIC), a one-stop shop to facilitate partnerships between Singapore Industry 4.0 tech solution providers and Chinese enterprises looking to adopt such solutions, has been launched in Guangzhou.

The centre is said to be the a first-of-its-kind platform to promote collaboration and co-creation of innovative technology solutions among Singapore companies and Chinese enterprises.

It is located in the co-working space within Ascendas OneHub GKC in the Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City.

SMIC was launched on Monday by IE Singapore and Ascendas-Singbridge. Its opening was graced by Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) and Second Minister for Defence.