You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China’s trade imbalance with US a long-term problem, says central bank governor

Mon, May 07, 2018 - 11:17 AM

BP_Yi Gang_070518_77.jpg
Yi Gang, appointed to head the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) in March, also called for concerted efforts from the United States and China to resolve the trade dispute, Caixin said in a report published late on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China’s “huge” trade imbalance with the United States is a structural and long-term problem and should be viewed with rationality, the Chinese central bank governor was quoted as saying by financial magazine Caixin.

Yi Gang, appointed to head the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) in March, also called for concerted efforts from the United States and China to resolve the trade dispute, Caixin said in a report published late on Friday.

The comments came after an inconclusive two-day meeting between Chinese and US top level officials in Beijing amid escalating tit-for-tat tariff threats between the world’s two biggest economies. Washington demanded that China reduce its trade surplus with the United States by at least US$200 billion by the end of 2020, according to sources.

China had a record US goods trade surplus of US$375 billion in 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China’s opening up will not be affected by the current trade frictions with the United States, Mr Yi said.

Mr Yi only weighed in briefly on the US-China trade issue in an extensive interview with Caixin in Washington in late April. The PBOC governor reiterated China’s existing stance on a variety of matters including monetary policy, the opening up of its economy, the yuan and the country’s deleveraging efforts.

He reiterated China’s commitment to its prudent and neutral monetary policy and its focus on stabilising its macro leverage ratio and reducing financial risks. On the currency front, Mr Yi said that the PBOC has not intervened in the foreign exchange market for almost a year now, and authorities are committed to market-based foreign exchange rate reform.

China will also push for the convertibility of the capital account to coincide with the opening up of the financial sector, Mr Yi said. Beijing in recent weeks said it will resume two key outbound investment schemes, allowing domestic financial institutions to invest in overseas securities.

However, in the process of opening up, China will step up the oversight of cross-border capital flows, prevent the contagion of cross-border financial risks and fend off international arbitrage, Mr Yi said.

In it deleveraging campaign, China will take aim at debt levels of local governments and state-owned firms, Mr Yi added.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Poll promises in Malaysia signal a longer road to fiscal strength

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China Premier Li says open to increasing Indonesia palm oil import quota

Japan central bank may hold off on stimulus exit for years - ex-BOJ official

Perceived level of bribery and corruption low in Singapore: EY

EU considering trade quotas to settle US tariff threat

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_070518_1.jpg
May 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors

BT_20180507_SWFOOD7_3425764.jpg
May 7, 2018
Consumer

foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray

BP_Roy Reite_070518_2.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Roles of independent directors, auditors back in spotlight

Most Read

1 Buyers with HDB addresses acquiring taste for pricier condos
2 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
3 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab unveils 3 new services for users, of which 2 are built on Uber's previous offerings

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab cuts back on customer discounts and driver incentives

BP_OCBC_070518_37.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening