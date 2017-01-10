You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China 2016 economic growth expected around 6.7%

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 11:26

40547758 - 14_11_2016 - CHINA-ECONOMY-OUTPUT-RETAIL.jpg
China's economic growth in 2016 was expected to be around 6.7 per cent, Xu Shaoshi, director of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China's economic growth in 2016 was expected to be around 6.7 per cent, Xu Shaoshi, director of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said on Tuesday.

Consumption accounted for 71 per cent of China's GDP growth in 2016, Mr Xu told a media briefing in Beijing.

China's government had targetted 6.5-7 per cent economic growth in 2016. Activity was boosted by higher government spending, a housing rally and record high levels of bank lending, which, however, also led to an explosive increase in debt.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
5 Car COE premiums rise
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening