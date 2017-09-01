You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China and Brazil sign agreements on football, nuclear power

Friday, September 1, 2017 - 22:15

[BEIJING] China and Brazil signed 14 cooperative agreements on Friday, including on football and nuclear and hydro power, as embattled Brazilian President Michel Temer seeks to revive Latin America's largest economy.

They were inked following Temer's meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing ahead of next week's BRICS summit.

Mr Temer, who has vigorously sought Chinese investment since taking office last August, said his 19-member delegation "shows the priority that we give" to relations with Beijing which he praised as "prosperous and affectionate".

"Brazil is a premier cooperative partner for China," Mr Xi said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The Brazil-China relationship has global strategic significance and the two countries should deepen their cooperation and proceed ahead in harmony."

China, meanwhile, is looking to find overseas markets for its excess industrial production capacity.

Aside from economic matters, Mr Xi has stated he aims to make China a genuine force in international football and hopes to see it host the World Cup.

Brazil's economy is slowly returning to growth after two years of recession, with the government statistics office revealing Thursday that the country's jobless rate unexpectedly fell to 12.8 per cent in the three months through July.

As the 76-year-old head of the centre-right PMDB party, Mr Temer has pushed austerity cuts, looser labour laws and a big privatisation programme that he says will revive the sickly economy after more than a decade of leftist rule.

The president is also embroiled in a heap of corruption scandals, having been accused of everything from coup plotting to taking millions of dollars in bribes.

Zhang Run, the deputy director general of China's department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, told reporters that Brazil's economy was "back on track", adding that their relationship had "withstood the test of changing circumstances".

Trade between the two countries rose more than 30 per cent in the first seven months of this year, Mr Zhang said, noting that China's more than US$30 billion in investments in Brazil makes it the "number one destination for Chinese investment in Latin America".

Mr Zhang added that China recently became Brazil's top export market for beef, despite a rotten meat scandal this June which threatened the country's position as the world's leading beef and poultry exporter.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

US adds 156,000 jobs in August, unemployment rises to 4.4%

BOJ's break from battling the yield curve may soon end

US CEOs urge Trump to keep Daca 'dreamers' program in letter

Saab offers to build Gripen jets in India with billionaire Adani

Eurozone yields rise as ECB's Nowotny plays down euro effect

May faces questions on economic crime review as SFO awaits fate

Editor's Choice

2016-02-22T230201Z_1523755813_GF10000319325_RTRMADP_3_QANTAS-RESULTS.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Transport

Qantas rekindles Changi romance, deepening rivalry with SIA

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Real Estate

Sharp rise in DC charges for non-landed homes amid en bloc fever

BT_20170901_YCGRANDPRIX1_3065845.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Life & Culture

Local small businesses zoom in on F1 action

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore sets up new financial advisory firm to drive growth
2 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
3 'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs
4 M1, StarHub unveil unlimited mobile data plans
5 Stocks to watch: Yangzijiang, Sembcorp, Cosco, Sincap
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2016-02-22T230201Z_1523755813_GF10000319325_RTRMADP_3_QANTAS-RESULTS.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Transport

Qantas rekindles Changi romance, deepening rivalry with SIA

Sep 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

Noble Group sells stake in JV to Australia-listed associate Aspire

CHINA-APPLE-INTERNET-CENSORSHIP-034714.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Technology

Apple sets likely iPhone event for Sept 12

Sep 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

SunMoon Food appoints new chairman, convenes EGM to reinstate mandate for interested person transaction

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening