You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China August official factory PMI rises to 51.7; beats expectations

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 09:18

[BEIJING] Growth in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly accelerated in August, defying expectations that the world's second-largest economy will start to cool as borrowing costs rise and regulators clamp down on riskier lending.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Thursday stood at 51.7 in August, the China Logistics Information Center said on its website.

That was up from the previous month's 51.4 and well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the reading would come in at 51.3, easing only marginally from July.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China posted stronger-than-expected economic growth of 6.9 per cent in the first half, fuelled by a year-long construction boom, resurgent exports and robust retail sales.

But softer July data reinforced views that growth will slow slightly in the second half due to higher financing costs, numerous regulatory clampdowns and signs of moderation in the red-hot housing market.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Modi cash ban a 'total failure' as 99% of banned notes are back

British PM says no plans to quit

Alan Chan reappointed LTA chairman; six new names join board

Singapore July bank lending falls 0.5% m-o-m

Harvey to cost Texas US$58b in losses: report

Bank of Korea leaves rates at record low, as expected

Editor's Choice

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
4 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
5 Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

Aug 31, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore July bank lending falls 0.5% m-o-m

Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Alan Chan reappointed LTA chairman; six new names join board

Aug 31, 2017
Banking & Finance

AIA Singapore sets up new financial advisory firm to drive growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening