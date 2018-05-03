You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China bans new polluting projects in three cities: ministry

Thu, May 03, 2018 - 12:34 PM

BP_CHINA_030518_94.jpg
The three cities - Handan in Hebei province, and Jincheng and Yangquan in Shanxi - all failed to meet targets to cut levels of hazardous, breathable particles known as PM2.5 over the October 2017 to March 2018 period.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China's environment ministry has ordered three northern cities to stop approving new polluting projects in the next six months after they failed to meet air quality targets over the winter, an official said on Thursday.

The three cities - Handan in Hebei province, and Jincheng and Yangquan in Shanxi - all failed to meet targets to cut levels of hazardous, breathable particles known as PM2.5 over the October 2017 to March 2018 period.

The three cities have also been ordered to come up with a detailed plan to "rectify" the situation, which they must submit to Ministry of Ecology and Environment within 20 working days, said Liu Changgen, deputy director of the ministry's inspection office.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

MAS slaps 4-year ban on ex-Credit Suisse banker Lim Fang Wee

China shunning US supplies of soya bean amid trade tensions

US, China dampen expectations as trade talks open

Trump repaid US$130,000 his lawyer spent to quiet porn star: Giuliani

New Zealand commodity prices rise 1% in April: ANZ bank

China won’t submit to US threats as trade talks begin

Editor's Choice

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

BT_20180503_ABRAZER_3422159.jpg
May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Razer teams up with Singtel to link their regional e-payment systems

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations

Most Read

1 Please, sir, I want some more dividends
2 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
3 DBS shares shoot past S$30 on 21% surge in Q1 earnings
4 Trump says Singapore among possible sites for meeting with Kim Jong Un
5 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_HDB_030518_67.jpg
May 3, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices fall 0.8% m-o-m in April as volume drops 2.5%: SRX

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1

May 3, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS slaps 4-year ban on ex-Credit Suisse banker Lim Fang Wee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening