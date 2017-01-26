You are here
China central bank official defends rapid use of foreign reserves to keep yuan steady
Beijing
A SENIOR official at China's central bank has defended authorities' rapid use of foreign exchange reserves to keep the yuan currency stable, saying the benefits "outweighed the drawbacks", according to a state newspaper.
"The use of foreign reserves has kept the yuan stable
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg