China central bank to maintain 'prudent and neutral' monetary policy

Fri, Dec 29, 2017 - 8:42 PM

[BEIJING] China's central bank on Friday said it will maintain "prudent and neutral" monetary policy and use multiple policy tools to keep liquidity reasonably stable.

The People's Bank of China will seek reasonable growth in credit and social financing while effectively controlling macro leverage ratio, the bank said in comments on its website following a quarterly meeting of its monetary policy committee.

The central bank will also continue with interest rate and exchange rate reform, according to the statement.

