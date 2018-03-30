China creates cross-region tie-ups to boost rustbelt north-east

China's manufacturing hubs of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong will work with the rustbelt northeast provinces of Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang to help rejuvenate their economies, the country's state planner said on Friday.

[SHANGHAI] China's manufacturing hubs of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong will work with the rustbelt northeast provinces of Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang to help rejuvenate their economies, the country's state planner said on Friday.

In detailed implementation plans published on its website, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) called on eastern China's Jiangsu in the prosperous Yangtze river delta to boost cooperation and share resources with struggling Liaoning as part of China's latest efforts to revive the struggling heavy industrial economy of the northeast.

Meanwhile, Zhejiang will take on Jilin province as a economic partner, and Guangdong will provide support to Heilongjiang.

Separate plans were also published to establish partnerships between Beijing and Liaoning's capital, Shenyang, and between Shanghai and the Liaoning port of Dalian.

REUTERS