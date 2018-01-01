You are here

China December factory growth eases as tough pollution measures bite

Beijing's crackdown on smog and a cooling property market are starting to weigh on the economy, but exports and services are picking up
Mon, Jan 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM

China's manufacturing and industrial firms have been a major driver behind solid economic growth in 2017, with their strong appetite for raw materials boosting global commodity prices.
Beijing

GROWTH in China's manufacturing sector slowed slightly in December as a punishing crackdown on air pollution and a cooling property market start to weigh on the world's second-largest economy.

The data support the view that the economy is beginning to gradually lose steam

