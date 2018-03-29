You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China does not want a trade war with the US: China commerce ministry

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 11:18 AM

bp_chinaus_290318_41.jpg
China does not want a trade war with the United States, but it won't accept any negotiations if they are hijacked unilaterally, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China does not want a trade war with the United States, but it won't accept any negotiations if they are hijacked unilaterally, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

China opposes US intimidation on trade, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a regular briefing in Beijing, adding that China will conduct trade-related investigations fairly and in accordance with local and WTO rules.

Mr Gao said China did not rule out any options in relation to US trade issues and that the solution on trade was not to close the door but open it further.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

India beckons big tech firms, allows imports of used goods for repair

China says Anbang's founder defrauded investors of US$10b

Singapore bank lending inches up in February

Anbang was seized by China. Now, it has a deal for you

Chill out on China, says Australia watchdog to foreign buyers

Japan retail sales rise in Feb, suggest growing consumer confidence

Editor's Choice

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Opinion

A considered approach to dual class share listings

BT_20180329_LKWOODLEIGH29_3371907.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

SPH, Kajima break ground on landmark Bidadari project

Most Read

1 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
2 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
3 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
4 Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out
5 24 in Singapore make Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

17 Jalan Batai.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore property auction sales in Q1 up 31% at S$19.97m

1.png
Mar 29, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Schneider Electric opens East Asia and Japan headquarters in Singapore

Mar 29, 2018
Stocks

Global IPO proceeds up 28% in Q1 2018: EY report

oil and gas.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine sees uptick in customer enquiries but competition still intense

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening