You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China exports surge in March, widening its trade surplus

Exports rose 16.4%, and imports, by 20.3%. The country's monthly trade surplus now stands at US$23.93 billion
Friday, April 14, 2017 - 05:50
by
btworld@sph.com.sg

BT_20170414_VMEXPORT14_2840217.jpg
The port of Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. Analysts said exports received a boost from improved economic activity among the country's main trading partners. Imports, on the other hand, were buoyed by China's demand for commodities amid strong industrial activity.
PHOTO: AFP

Beijing

CHINA'S exports surged last month, more than doubling the country's monthly trade surplus, with these figures coming just as it agreed to try rebalancing trade with the United States within the next 100 days.

Exports rose 16.4 per cent in dollar terms in March, reversing a

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
5 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening