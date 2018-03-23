You are here

China eyes measures against US imports to balance tariffs on steel, aluminium

Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 8:21 AM

China's commerce ministry said on Friday that the country was planning measures against up to US$3 billion of US imports to balance US tariffs against Chinese steel and aluminium products, amid a brewing trade war between the two countries.
The country has put together a list of 128 US products that could be targeted if the two countries are unable to reach an agreement on trade issues, China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website.

US President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Thursday targeting up to US$60 billion in Chinese goods with tariffs, but only after a 30-day consultation period that starts once a list is published.

