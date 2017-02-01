You are here

China factory sector grows slightly more than expected in January: official PMI

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 09:20

Activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded slightly more than expected in January, but at roughly the same pace as in December, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 51.3 in January, compared with the previous month's 51.4, and above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a reading of 51.2, pointing to a modest expansion as industrial firms continued to benefit from higher sales prices and a recovery in demand fueled by a construction boom.

REUTERS

