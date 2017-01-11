You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China hikes anti-dumping duties on US DDGS in final ruling

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 11:53

[BEIJING] China has increased punitive tariffs on imports of a U. animal feed ingredient known as distillers' dried grains (DDGS) from levels first proposed last year, potentially escalating a trade spat between the world's two largest economies.

In its final ruling, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday that anti-dumping duties will range from 42.2 per cent to 53.7 per cent, while anti-subsidy tariffs will be between 11.2 per cent and 12 per cent.

That is up from anti-dumping duties of 33.8 per cent and anti-subsidies of 10 per cent to 10.7 per cent in its preliminary decision in September.

The move followed a probe that found the domestic DDGS industry had "suffered substantial harm" due to subsidised imports from the United States, the government said.

The decision is a big blow to the US ethanol industry, including global traders Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) and Louis Dreyfus, along with Poet LLC, oil refiner and ethanol producer Valero Energy Corp and grains group Andersons Inc.

The rates will take effect from Thursday and be in force for five years.

DDGS is the dried residue of grains left over after the distillation process that produces ethanol.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
5 Car COE premiums rise
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening