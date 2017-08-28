You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China industrial profits keep pace as factory inflation holds up

Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 23:31

[BEIJING] Chinese industrial firms maintained a profit surge, underscoring the economy's resilience even amid slowing factory output and investment.

Industrial profits increased 16.5 per cent in July from a year earlier, versus the 19.1 per cent pace a month earlier, the nation's statistics bureau said Sunday.

The robust earnings are giving policy makers room to combat excessive industrial capacity and curb speculative borrowing ahead of the key Party Congress this fall. That picture may not be sustainable though, as slowing producer inflation and rising real interest rates may squeeze factories and mills in the coming months.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Thai junta under fire from allies over Yingluck escape

India city under siege after clashes over 'rape guru' kill 30

China's SOEs to shed hospitals and schools in bid to streamline

Thailand's former PM Yingluck fled to Dubai: senior party members

Gorka, a Trump adviser and Bannon ally, is out: White House

Kuroda vows to maintain very accommodative policy for some time

Editor's Choice

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

BT_20170826_TODAY_3056564.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

SPH divesting stakes in Mediacorp entities

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

Most Read

1 What it's really like to own a Ferrari in Singapore
2 Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District
3 Suki Sushi to make general offer for Mary Chia Holdings
4 Owners of Sun Rosier condo seeking S$235m in en-bloc sale
5 Government studying possibility of selling larger land parcels in Jurong Lake District
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

BT_20170826_FEATURE26-D_3052301.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Feature

Full circle

BT_20170826_UWINSIDE26_3056517.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Opinion

Rallying the nation to stay healthy and live smart

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening