You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China insists on control of religion, dimming hope of imminent Vatican deal

Tue, Apr 03, 2018 - 10:33 PM

[BEIJING] China will not allow any foreign interference in religious affairs in the country, a senior official said Tuesday, dousing expectations of an imminent deal with the Vatican over control of the Roman Catholic Church here.

"I think there is no religion in human society that is above the state," the official, Chen Zongrong, said during a briefing on religious affairs in China, underscoring the government's intention to maintain strict control over all religious organizations and their believers.

Mr Chen's remarks came amid reports that the Vatican was prepared to make concessions to Beijing in the appointment of the church's bishops - including by asking two "underground" bishops to step aside - in exchange for retaining some influence over those who are chosen in the future.

Pope Francis has sent officials to Beijing to negotiate an agreement, but a Vatican spokesman last week disputed reports that one was imminent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

One of the Vatican-ordained bishops at the center of the proposed deal, Guo Xijin, was detained by authorities last week before Easter and forced to leave his parish in Fujian province, though he was allowed to return in time for the holiday.

Mr Chen denied that Bishop Guo had been detained, saying that a Beijing-appointed bishop in a neighboring region, Xiamen, had simply invited him to visit during Holy Week. "So to say that his freedom is limited is not consistent with the facts," he said.

China allows Catholic churches to function here - one of which, St. Joseph's Wangfujing Church, or Dongtang Cathedral, in Beijing, was overflowing on Easter Sunday - but the Vatican does not recognize the seven bishops who have been appointed by the authorities. Instead it has secretly named leaders such as Bishop Guo to oversee "underground" followers.

Mr Chen, introducing a government white paper on religious rights and practices, said that as a matter of policy there were "no underground churches or house churches" in China.

According to the white paper, China has 200 million believers among the five major religions, which it counts as Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, Catholicism and Protestant Christianity. Catholics account for 6 million of them, the paper said, though that does not include those in the "underground" church. By other estimates, the number of Catholics exceeds 12 million.

NYTimes

Government & Economy

Indonesia's Perry Warjiyo approved as central bank governor by Parliament

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Eurozone factory boom stumbles again in March but growth solid: PMI

Singapore Parliament at half-time recess; to reconvene on May 7 with first President's Address drafted by 4G ministers

Malaysia's February export growth seen slowing to 8.3%: poll

Social scientist Lily Kong to become first Singaporean academic to head SMU

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprivate_030418_3.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Real Estate

Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices

BP_Enterprise Singapore_030418_4.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore: One-stop help hub

BT_20180403_MRVENTURE3_3376777.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
4 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
5 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

construction.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Corporate payment performance improves in Q1; construction sector still lags

construction.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BT_20180403_MRVENTURE3_3376777.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017

Apr 3, 2018
Consumer

Airbnb hosts who made illegal short-term home rentals fined S$60,000 in first case before Singapore court

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening