You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China is boosting ties in Latin America. Trump should be worried

Wed, Jan 03, 2018 - 1:46 PM

[WASHINGTON] China's emergence as a global economic rival to the US is perhaps most obvious in Latin America.

The US in recent years has lost its status to China as the top trading partner in parts of Latin America, such as copper-rich Chile and agriculture and mining powerhouse Brazil. Now, all the uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's plans - from building a southern border wall, to re-freezing Cuba relations and exiting the Paris climate change accord supported by Latin America - could give an opening for China to seize more ground in the region. 

Meanwhile, the Chinese government is ready to expand its dominance in a region already supplying its expanding economy with everything from farm goods to raw materials.  China in 2009 surpassed the US as Brazil's largest export market, as South America's biggest economy stepped up shipments of everything from iron ore to soya beans. China a year later became Latin America's leading trade partner, excluding Mexico and taking into account only the South American nations.

"China has successfully established a really remarkable economic presence in the region over a relatively short period of time," according to Margaret Myers, director of the Inter-American Dialogue's Latin America and the World Program.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

  Mexico is an exception that still looks to the US for most of its commerce, thanks in some measure to the North American Free Trade Agreement's (Nafta) zero-tariffs regime. The country's exports to the US totalled US$303 billion in 2016 compared with just US$5.4 billion to China.

But China's encroachment in the region could accelerate if Mr Trump makes good on threats to withdraw from Nafta, which would result in higher tariffs between Mexico and the US. Mexico already is making contingency plans to increase trade with non-US nations in case the trade pact dissolves and the country's proximity to Latin America makes it a natural pivot point.

To be sure, that doesn't mean that China would completely benefit from a souring of US-Mexico relations. China largely seeks commodity imports from Latin America, whereas Mexico's biggest exports to its northern neighbour are cars and car parts as well as electronics - items that China already produces in abundance.

But the dissolution of Nafta could create a vacuum in Mexico that China would try to at least partially fill.

"Certainly Mexico will be interested in collaborating more with China" - as well as other countries - if Nafta ends, according to R Evan Ellis, a professor of Latin American studies at the US Army War College.

"Mexico's partnership with the United States has really been a bulwark against the advances of China in the region."

BLOOMBERG
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Draghi succession at ECB hinges on gender as well as nationality

In the year that makes or breaks Brexit, what could 2018 bring?

Trump to Kim: My nuke button 'much bigger'

North Korea says will open inter-Korean hotline

Thai Dec headline CPI rises 0.78% y-o-y, below forecast

Philippines suspends work at call centre of US firm, mall after deadly fire

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-RafflesPlaceB09.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity gains seen in economy's uptick, but momentum uncertain

yaohui-pixgeneric-8022.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore CEOs' outlook on economy goes up: survey

BT_20180103_KRURAOAXF_3245444.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

CCR leads charge in condo price surge in Q4

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
3 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
4 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
5 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-01-02t070711z_45497372_rc1775da3160_rtrmadp_3_northkorea-missiles-kimjongun-image.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

North Korea says will open inter-Korean hotline

city towers.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price

Jan 3, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Cosco Shipping International (S), Cogent, HC Surgical, Weiye

Jan 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture Corp to join STI from Jan 5, replacing GLP

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening