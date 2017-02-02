You are here
China Jan PMI slips but stays in expansion mode
The official PMI stands at 51.3 in Jan, down from 51.4 in Dec and slightly higher than an expected 51.2
Beijing
CHINA'S manufacturing sector remained strong despite a slight drop, fuelled by a government-led credit and infrastructure boom.
This is the fourth straight month that the purchasing managers' index (PMI) was above the 50-point mark which delimits contractions from expansion
