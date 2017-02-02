You are here

China Jan PMI slips but stays in expansion mode

The official PMI stands at 51.3 in Jan, down from 51.4 in Dec and slightly higher than an expected 51.2
China posted fourth quarter GDP growth of 6.8 per cent beating expectations. The country is struggling to shift its growth model from investment to consumption, with value-added industries to replace heavy polluting industries.
Beijing

CHINA'S manufacturing sector remained strong despite a slight drop, fuelled by a government-led credit and infrastructure boom.

This is the fourth straight month that the purchasing managers' index (PMI) was above the 50-point mark which delimits contractions from expansion

