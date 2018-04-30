You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China manufacturing activity slows in April

Mon, Apr 30, 2018 - 12:12 PM

BP_ChinaFactory_300418_78.jpg
Factory activity in China slowed marginally in April but beat expectations, official data showed Monday, while analysts warned of headwinds as credit growth eases.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Factory activity in China slowed marginally in April but beat expectations, official data showed Monday, while analysts warned of headwinds as credit growth eases.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a key gauge of factory conditions, came in at 51.4 in April, slightly off 51.5 in the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, but beating the 51.3 tipped in a Bloomberg News survey.

The reading held comfortably above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The figures come as trade tensions between China and the US have cast a shadow on the country's export-oriented manufacturing sector, with both sides threatening potentially damaging tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The manufacturing industry has kept the momentum of steady increasing," NBS analyst Zhao Qinghe said in a statement.

While the level of production was the same as last month, new orders grew at a slower pace, data showed. But the gap between supply and demand was "at a low point", the statement said.

Still, Zhou Hao, an economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore, warned: "The economy is facing a bit of downward pressure. A lot recent macro data suggest a little bit of a downward trend, but in general PMI is holding up. Sentiment is stable." The data showed economic conditions "remained healthy in April", Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a research note, adding that "the support to the economy from the easing of pollution controls should now largely have run its course".

China curbed activity in heavy industries in the country's northeast during winter months in an effort to reduce surplus capacity and lessen the heavy smog that typically blankets the region.

However, he added that "slower growth is likely in the months ahead as the drag on economic activity from weaker credit growth and the cooling property market intensify".

AFP

Government & Economy

Key inflation measure hits Fed's 2% annual target

Good prospects for economy this year, but trade tensions a cause for concern: PM Lee

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Malaysia convicts first person under fake news law

Alstom to supply 17 new MRT trains for North-East Line and Circle Line in S$250m deal

China's economy gives little sign of slowdown as PMIs hold up

Editor's Choice

BT_20180430_ASOEM25_3417521.jpg
Apr 30, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Electricity retailers find a receptive audience

BP_SFexpress_300418_3.jpg
Apr 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mapletree partners major Chinese courier group SF Express

BT_20180430_YMWEALTH30YMSW_3417533.jpg
Apr 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

Small players win in Benchmark Private Wealth Awards

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: DBS, IndoAgri, Innopac, Manulife US Reit, Raffles Medical Group
2 Crowdfunding firm sold S$6.9m sham invoices
3 DBS Q1 net profit jumps 26% to S$1.52b
4 26-year-old shining example of Singapore craftsmanship
5 From boring to booming
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

pm lee.jpg
Apr 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Good prospects for economy this year, but trade tensions a cause for concern: PM Lee

BP_SGmanufacturing_300418_92.jpg
Apr 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6u17k0mxus2ju7s9jhr.jpg
Apr 30, 2018
Transport

Alstom to supply 17 new MRT trains for North-East Line and Circle Line in S$250m deal

BP_DBS_300418_37.jpg
Apr 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS Q1 net profit jumps 26% to S$1.52b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening