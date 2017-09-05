China National Radio replaces HK's 24-hour BBC World Service

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Hong Kong
HONG KONG'S public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) dropped a 24-hour BBC World Service channel from its airwaves on Monday, replacing it with state radio from China in what critics say is a sign of encroaching Chinese control in the former British colony.
