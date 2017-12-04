You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China says 2018 growth target to reflect new changes in economy

Mon, Dec 04, 2017 - 8:11 PM

[BEIJING] China's economic growth target for 2018 will reflect new changes in the economy as the government put more emphasis on higher quality development, the State Council Information Office said on Monday.

The government will set its key targets for 2018 "after earnestly studying new performance, new situations and new problems", the office, the government's public relations arm, said in a statement in response to Reuters' requests for comment on a source-based story.

"China's economic and social development still faces many contradictions and challenges that need to be seriously resolved and deal with," it said.

Policy sources have told Reuters that China's leaders are likely to maintain this year's growth target of "around 6.5 per cent" in 2018, even as they ratchet up efforts to control systemic risks from a rapid build-up of debt in the world's second-largest economy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and some economists have suggested that Beijing do away with growth targets to reduce the country's long reliance on debt-fuelled stimulus and encourage more productive investment.

Specific economic targets for 2018, which include GDP, inflation, the budget deficit and money supply, are likely to be set during an economic work meeting this month, but are not expected to be announced until the annual parliament meeting in March.

China will strive for higher quality, more efficient and fair growth, the information office said, reiterating a pledge made by President Xi Jinping at a party congress in October.

Buoyed by sustained state spending, a construction boom and resurgent exports, analysts forecast China's economy should beat the official growth target for this year.

The economy grew 6.7 per cent last year, a 26-year low, but has expanded 6.9 per cent in the first three quarters of 2017.

Still, economists polled by Reuters expect a slowdown next year to 6.4 per cent as measures to curb rising housing prices and efforts to deal with debt risks gain more traction.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Britain reaches deal on Irish border: reports

Singapore manufacturing expands for 15th straight month in November

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Housebuilding spurs modest rebound in UK construction

Japan consumer confidence at 4-year high on stocks, job market

Proposals to enhance Sibor announced by ABS, Singapore forex committee

Editor's Choice

BT_20171204_UWHUB4_3204645.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik

BT_20171204_RCCOL4_3204905.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Despite Flynn's plea, jobs data and tax accord can lift stocks

BP_sixcap_041217_1.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

Police reports filed against fintech company

Most Read

1 Singapore home loan rates start upward climb
2 Police reports filed against fintech company
3 Bitcoin goes ballistic
4 Cluny Hill bungalow sets record psf price for GCB area
5 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

skyline 20685933 .jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Proposals to enhance Sibor announced by ABS, Singapore forex committee

skyline 20685933 .jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing expands for 15th straight month in November

Dec 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

French wealth manager Indosuez completes purchase of CIC's private banking business in Singapore, Hong Kong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening