You are here
China takes island-building skills to Duterte's backyard
Chinese investors to spend US$200m to raise three islands to create new port
Manila
AMONG the first to gain from Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's China pivot could be the people who live on rickety wooden stilt-houses in a waterlogged area of his hometown of Davao City.
Chinese investors are set to spend US$200 million to raise three islands from the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg