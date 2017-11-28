You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China, wary of market risks, likely to keep GDP target in 2018

Fears of crackdown on debt highlighted when sell-off in bonds spread to stock market last week
Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171128_NAHPLAN28FC1L_3196473.jpg
China's economy grew 6.7 per cent last year, a 26-year low, and was targeted to grow around 6.5 per cent this year. But it has grown at an annual 6.9 per cent in the first three quarters on strong demand for exports and sustained state spending.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Beijing

CHINA'S leaders are likely to maintain this year's growth target of "around 6.5 per cent" in 2018, even as they ratchet up efforts to prevent a destabilising build-up of debt in the world's second-largest economy, according to policy sources.

Policymakers will be under

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Man arrested over Australia New Year's Eve 'terror' plot

US charges three Chinese for hacking Moody's, Siemens

MAS steers debate on ethics of AI, Big Data; kicks off industry consult

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

Ash cloud underscores Indonesia's reliance on Bali for tourist dollars

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

Editor's Choice

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

greateastern.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern in dire need of fightback plan

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
3 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171128_JLMAS28_3196300.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

MAS steers debate on ethics of AI, Big Data; kicks off industry consult

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

workers28.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's civil servants to get biggest bonus in four years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening