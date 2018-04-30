You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's economy gives little sign of slowdown as PMIs hold up

Mon, Apr 30, 2018 - 4:22 PM

file6zoihzgreo11cwddwhzm.jpg
China’s economy is giving little sign that a slowdown is approaching, with services strengthening and manufacturing remaining robust.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China’s economy is giving little sign that a slowdown is approaching, with services strengthening and manufacturing remaining robust.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index stood at 51.4 in April versus the 51.3 estimate in a Bloomberg survey and 51.5 last month. The non-manufacturing PMI, covering services and construction, rose to 54.8, the statistics bureau said on Monday, beating estimates. Levels above 50 indicate improvement.

In the face of persistent threats to the trade outlook from a dispute with the US and the impact of a credit clampdown, policy makers have expressed fears that the economy could slow more sharply than the cyclical moderation that’s already anticipated. That said, a cut in the amount of funds that lenders must park at the central bank has buoyed markets, and a mission to China by U.S. trade officials in the coming days may ease tensions.

“We believe the government will manage the situation well and won’t let a trade war take place,” said Shen Jianguang, chief Asia economist at Mizuho Securities Asia Ltd. “Domestic consumption is also resilient, and only investment - local government investment in particular - has slowed a bit, and that’s aimed at controlling debt.”

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A gauge of new export orders edged down to 50.7 from 51.3, though remained broadly in line with readings over the past several months. New orders also slipped, to 52.9 from 53.3.

Input prices decreased slightly to 53. Inventories of finished goods, stockpiles of raw materials, backlogs of work and employment all remained about in line with prior readings.

“The numbers are pretty solid,” Zhu Haibin, chief China economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Hong Kong, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “This news suggests growth momentum is still fine,” though risks still remain, he said.

The statistics bureau cited steady production growth and stable demand, according to a statement released with the data. It also noted that high-tech manufacturing remained robust, with a gauge for that sector rising to 53.8 amid gains for pharmaceuticals, special equipment manufacturing, and computer, communications and electronic equipment.

The steel industry PMI also increased, climbing to a five-month high of 51.7 as gauges of new orders and export orders both expanded from a month ago. The data suggest a recovery in the sector as prices rebounded amid falling stockpiles.

Alternative data signal April output softened. The sales-manager sentiment index published by World Economics Ltd declined, and Standard Chartered’s Small and Medium Enterprise Confidence Index slipped from a one-year high the previous month.

Private PMI data from Caixin due for release Wednesday and Friday are projected to show readings for services and manufacturing both at lower levels than the official gauges. The Caixin PMI can better reflect conditions among smaller firms and the private sector.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast full-year growth of 6.5 per cent for 2018, a substantial slowdown from 2017’s 6.9 per cent performance. That’s still in line with official targets, and policy makers are de-emphasizing numerical objectives as they push to strip out financial risk and put expansion on a more sustainable footing.

“The economy is facing a bit of downward pressure,” said Zhou Hao, an economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore. “A lot recent macro data suggest a little bit of a downward trend, but in general PMI is holding up. Sentiment is stable.”

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Key inflation measure hits Fed's 2% annual target

Good prospects for economy this year, but trade tensions a cause for concern: PM Lee

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Malaysia convicts first person under fake news law

Alstom to supply 17 new MRT trains for North-East Line and Circle Line in S$250m deal

German monthly retail sales unexpectedly drop in March

Editor's Choice

BT_20180430_ASOEM25_3417521.jpg
Apr 30, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Electricity retailers find a receptive audience

BP_SFexpress_300418_3.jpg
Apr 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mapletree partners major Chinese courier group SF Express

BT_20180430_YMWEALTH30YMSW_3417533.jpg
Apr 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

Small players win in Benchmark Private Wealth Awards

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: DBS, IndoAgri, Innopac, Manulife US Reit, Raffles Medical Group
2 Crowdfunding firm sold S$6.9m sham invoices
3 DBS Q1 net profit jumps 26% to S$1.52b
4 26-year-old shining example of Singapore craftsmanship
5 From boring to booming
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

pm lee.jpg
Apr 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Good prospects for economy this year, but trade tensions a cause for concern: PM Lee

BP_SGmanufacturing_300418_92.jpg
Apr 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6u17k0mxus2ju7s9jhr.jpg
Apr 30, 2018
Transport

Alstom to supply 17 new MRT trains for North-East Line and Circle Line in S$250m deal

BP_DBS_300418_37.jpg
Apr 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS Q1 net profit jumps 26% to S$1.52b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening