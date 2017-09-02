China's factory growth rises, but services growth slows

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Beijing
CHINA'S manufacturing sector remained strong in August despite the central bank's recent cutback of expansionary monetary policies, on the back of strong domestic and foreign demand.
China's two purchasing managers' indexes beat analyst expectations last month, remaining
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal