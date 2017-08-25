China's imports show how its humming factories are propping up other economies

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Hong Kong
CHINA'S big trade surpluses hog all the headlines, but imbalances go both ways.
South Korea's US$72.2 billion surplus with the People's Republic in fact tops a list of more than 40 nations that export more to the country than they import from it, followed by Switzerland
