You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's January-February industrial profit growth strong, but pace slows from 2017

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 10:54 AM

[BEIJING] Profits for China's industrial firms picked up pace in the first two months of the year from December, but still fell short of average growth seen in the whole of 2017, backing expectations growth in the world's second-largest economy is set to cool.

Slowing earnings growth, following a six-year high last year, could deter investment and put further pressure on China's stock markets which have taken a knock in recent sessions on growing fears of a trade war with the United States.

Weaker earnings could also complicate Beijing's campaign to reduce a mountain of debt amassed by its state-owned giants, which dominate its heavy industries.

Industrial profits rose 16.1 per cent year-on-year to 968.9 billion yuan (S$202.6 billion) in the first two months of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on its website on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The pace of earnings growth picked up from a 10.8 per cent increase in December. It surged 21.0 per cent for 2017 as a whole, the fastest pace since 2011, as a construction boom boosted prices of building materials from steel bars to copper pipes and cement.

ANZ Shanghai-based analyst David Qu said the profit growth rate was "still a good number". "We believe it's highly likely that industrial profits will achieve double-digit growth for the rest of the year despite price slowdown."

Growth picked up speed from December largely due to quickened sales with continued cost-cutting efforts, offsetting weaker prices, He Ping of the statistics bureau said in a statement along with the data.

The government releases combined January and February figures in an effort to smooth out distortions caused by the week-long China New Year, which began in mid-February this year but late January last year.

Strong global demand also benefited China's exporters, though rapidly escalating trade tensions with the United States are clouding the outlook for a repeat performance this year.

Pointing to further profit pressure, Chinese steel futures prices have tumbled to their lowest in eight months on fears of an all-out global trade war and worries about weakening demand at home as the heated property market shows signs of cooling.

Tuesday's data also showed Chinese industrial firms' liabilities increased 6 per cent year-on-year by the end of February from the same period a year earlier to 59.6 trillion yuan, compared with a 5.7 per cent rise as of the end of 2017.

The ratio of liabilities to assets at industrial firms rose to 56.3 per cent from 55.5 per cent at the end of December, highlighting the challenges the government still faces in containing a rapid build-up in corporate debt.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Two Indonesian state firms to raise 8t rupiah by selling private equity funds

US Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan

Indonesia Q1 GDP growth seen at 5.1% y-o-y: Center bank deputy governor

Abe 'not involved' in doctoring documents: key official

McCain to release 'no-holds-barred' verdict on Trump

White House investigating loans to Kushner's business, says official

Editor's Choice

BT_20180327_ABCDG27_3367325.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

BT_20180327_NRBOEING27OPXO_3367192.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SIA takes delivery of first 787-10 to fend off regional rivals

BT_20180327_ASSHELL_3367392.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell plans solar panels for its Singapore units

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
5 First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SMRT_270318_75.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SMRT's 2017 after-tax profit sinks 68% to S$26m

BP_print5_270318_5.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app

DBS Hack2Hire - hackathon image.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS looking to hire 100 techies, again via hackathon

Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA starts work on new concepts for its Boeing 777-9s

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening