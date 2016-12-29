China's Nov industrial profits rise 14.5% y-o-y

Profits earned by China's industrial firms in November rose 14.5 per cent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday, firming from October's reading of 9.8 per cent.

Industrial profits rose 9.4 per cent in the first 11 months from the same period a year earlier, up from a 8.6 per cent rise in the first 10 months of the year.

The profit figures cover large enterprises with annual revenues of more than 20 million yuan (S$4.17 million) from their main operations.

