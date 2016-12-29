You are here

China's Nov industrial profits rise 14.5% y-o-y

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 09:50

Profits earned by China's industrial firms in November rose 14.5 per cent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday, firming from October's reading of 9.8 per cent.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Industrial profits rose 9.4 per cent in the first 11 months from the same period a year earlier, up from a 8.6 per cent rise in the first 10 months of the year.

The profit figures cover large enterprises with annual revenues of more than 20 million yuan (S$4.17 million) from their main operations.

REUTERS

