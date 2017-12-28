China's November industrial profit growth slowest since April on weaker price gains

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Beijing
PROFITS for China's industrial firms rose at a sharply slower pace in November, as demand and producer price gains eased in further confirmation of ebbing growth in the world's second-largest economy.
Profits in November rose 14.9 per cent to 785.8 billion yuan (S$160.6
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo