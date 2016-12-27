You are here

China's outward investment seen hitting 1.12t yuan in 2016

FDI into country will total 785b yuan, adds commerce minister
Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 05:50

Beijing

CHINA'S non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) is likely to hit 1.12 trillion yuan (S$233.29 billion) in 2016 and foreign direct investment (FDI) into China will total 785 billion yuan, Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng said on Monday.

The government will "promote the

