China's Q1 trade surplus with US rises 19.4% y-o-y

Fri, Apr 13, 2018 - 10:52 AM

[BEIJING] China's trade surplus with the United States rose 19.4 per cent in the first quarter to US$58.25 billion from the same period a year earlier, customs said on Friday.

China's March trade surplus with the US fell to US$15.32 billion, according to Reuters calculations based on official data, compared with US$20.96 billion for February.

The data follows weeks of tit-for-tat tariff threats by Washington and Beijing, sparked by US frustration with China's massive bilateral trade surplus and intellectual property policies, which have fuelled fears of a global trade war.

China's exports to the US increased 14.8 per cent from a year earlier in January-March period, spokesman Huang Songping told a briefing in Beijing, while imports from the US also rose 8.9 per cent.

Customs has not yet released the data for March.

REUTERS

