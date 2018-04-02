You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's response to US metals tariffs goes into effect on Monday

Mon, Apr 02, 2018 - 7:16 AM

BP_steel_020418_24.jpg
China will change its tariff treatment for over 100 types of US imported goods, primarily certain fruits and pork products on Monday, in a previously-announced response to US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] China will change its tariff treatment for over 100 types of US imported goods, primarily certain fruits and pork products on Monday, in a previously-announced response to US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

China's Customs Tariffs Commission, in a statement posted on the website of the Ministry of Finance on Sunday, said it took the decision with the approval of the State Council. China said previously it planned to seek compensation for trade lost to the US metals actions.

President Donald Trump in March announced tariffs on imported aluminum and steel on national security grounds that Beijing says violate World Trade Organization rules. The US has since announced some exceptions for allies, including Canada and Australia. China on Sunday said the metals tariffs "caused serious damage" to its interests.

Items on Beijing's original hit-list, issued on March 23, included US fresh and dried fruits, ginseng, nuts, wine, and pork, as well as certain steel products, with a value of about US$3 billion - a tiny fraction of its imports from the US So far, high-volume agricultural exports to China, such as soybeans, haven't been swept into the mix.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Beyond its actions on metals, the Trump administration is preparing to propose a list of other Chinese products to be targeted with tariffs.

Mr Trump announced in March that the US will impose duties on about US$50 billion in Chinese goods to punish Beijing for what Washington sees as widespread violations of American intellectual property.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has until April 6 to release the list. US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on March 28 that an announcement on the measures will come "very shortly."

China has said it has a plan to act further if the import levies on its goods goes ahead.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Japan Q1 manufacturers' mood worsens slightly: BOJ tankan

US dollar share of global currency reserves hits 4-year low: IMF

Trump says Mexico not stopping migrant flow, threatens Nafta

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

Stock prices up but first-quarter correction may not be over yet

Singapore 'can lead growth in region's digital economy'

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

BT_20180402_LSMAYKE28_3375106.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean

BT_20180402_MQTSMP_3375112.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Law firm sharpening its edge in digital age

Most Read

1 From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights
2 Japan Exchange Group to sell its 4.95% stake in SGX progressively over three years
3 Are Reits worth considering when rates rise?
4 China's yuan to post biggest quarterly rise against US dollar in a decade
5 Bitcoin breaches US$7,000 in downbeat end to dismal quarter
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_HDB_020418_45.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices drop 0.8% in Q1 after 0.2% decline in previous quarter: Flash estimates

Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

Flash: URA private home price index up 3.1% q-o-q in Q1 2018 after 0.8% rise in Q4 2017

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

Apr 2, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Atlantic Navigation Holdings (S), ASTI Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening