You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's trade surplus with US soars 19.4% in Q1

Fri, Apr 13, 2018 - 10:52 AM

nm-china-trade-1304.jpg
China's trade surplus with the United States surged 19.4 per cent on-year in the first quarter, data showed Friday, as trade tensions between the world's two largest economies simmer.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's trade surplus with the United States surged 19.4 per cent on-year in the first quarter, data showed Friday, as trade tensions between the world's two largest economies simmer.

The surplus reached US$58 billion in January-March, customs bureau spokesman Huang Songping said at a briefing in Beijing. Exports to the US rose 14.8 per cent on-year, while imports grew 8.9 per cent.

"We don't strive for a favourable balance of trade (for China), the current state of trade affairs are shaped by the market," said Mr Huang.

"We hope that the US will listen patiently to rational and pragmatic voices on the trade balance issue."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He reiterated that China does not want a trade war with the United States: "We believe that this trade friction is not conducive to China's interests, nor is it conducive to the interests of the US."

Total trade between the two nations rose 13 per cent during the quarter, China's data showed, but the first shots in the latest trade spat were not likely to be felt in the recording period.

Each side has slapped tariffs of US$3 billion in goods so far, but the United States has threatened to impose duties on more products and China has vowed to retaliate.

The US targeted steel and aluminium, while China took aim at pork and wine among a slew of other products from the US.

AFP

Government & Economy

Indonesia steamrolls bootleg booze as death toll nears 100

Taiwan president watches naval drill as China tensions grow

'I will arrest you': Duterte warns ICC lawyer to steer clear of Philippines

Trump says US would rejoin TPP only if offered better deal

China's March exports unexpectedly fall 2.7%; rare trade deficit of US$4.98b

Lawyers join Goldman in fight for Hong Kong gay-spouse visas

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Apr 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dual class listings are a 'go' - but alone won't give SGX its edge

Apr 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ezion, China Merchants in talks that could lead to asset injections

BT_20180413_MRAHS13_3393760.jpg
Apr 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asian Healthcare Specialists prices IPO at S$0.23 a share

Most Read

1 Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures
2 Hot stock: Hyflux shares jump 16%; company says talks ongoing with potential investors
3 Tulip Garden sold to Yanlord Land and MCL for S$906.9 million
4 Temasek's wearing rose-tinted glasses with Ant Financial
5 Multi-dimensional study unveiled for Orchard Road redux
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-10-13T024903Z_433294265_RC1C8A750C00_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-CENBANK.JPG
Apr 13, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS tightens Singdollar policy for first time in 6 years

Apr 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore economy grows 4.3% in Q1 in line with forecasts

Apr 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Quick takes: Trade tensions a factor in Singapore's monetary policy decision

Penn.JPG
Apr 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit acquires 2 US properties for US$387m; sets up US$1b multicurrency debt issuance programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening