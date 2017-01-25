You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's Xi warns against overcapacity on visit to 2022 Winter Olympic venue

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 10:31

41182411 - 17_01_2017 - DAVOS WEF 2017.jpg
Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the northern province of Hebei to quicken efforts to reduce overcapacity and said shuttered "zombie" factories and firms should remain closed.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SHANGHAI] Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the northern province of Hebei to quicken efforts to reduce overcapacity and said shuttered "zombie" factories and firms should remain closed.

He made the comments during a trip to Hebei's Zhangjiakou city, which will co-host the 2022 Winter Olympics with Beijing, according to a statement posted on the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection's website late on Tuesday.

China has been pushing to cut overcapacity in industries but a jump in steel prices has encouraged many producers to ramp up production, potentially exacerbating a global steel glut.

Hebei produces around a quarter of China's steel, and according to official rankings is home to some of the country's smoggiest cities.

Mr Xi said the illegal construction of new projects and the resurgence of backward production capacity should not be permitted, and efforts should be stepped up to develop emerging industries such as dairy production.

"Zombie enterprises that should be retired must be retired, and not be allowed to engage in fraudulent behaviour. Excess capacity that has been resolved must not be allowed to resurge,"the statement quoted him as saying.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Hong Kong's home curbs may help end Singapore's three-year slump
5 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening