Contest will be good for Singapore: Salleh Marican

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
THE chief executive officer of Second Chance Properties, Salleh Marican, declared on Wednesday that he is well prepared for next month's presidential election, and hopes he will get the nod to take part.
"I'm ready, my team is ready, and I believe all Singaporeans are
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal