Court of Appeal dismisses Tan Cheng Bock's appeal on reserved presidential election

[SINGAPORE] Former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock's appeal against a High Court decision on the timing and basis of the upcoming presidential election, which is reserved for Malay candidates, has been dismissed.

The decision was made by the Court of Appeal on Wednesday, more than three weeks after the court said it had reserved judgement on Aug 1.

Dr Tan had argued it was unconstitutional for the Government to start its count of the five terms to trigger a reserved election from the term of president Wee Kim Wee, as he was not elected by the people.

