You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Credit Suisse's Thiam bullish on economy as regions grow in sync

Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 6:15 PM

[ZURICH] Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam said he's very optimistic about the global economy as the US, Asia and Europe grow in lockstep.

"We are very positive about the world economy" including Europe, "which is new," Mr Thiam said Tuesday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. "For once, we have the three major economic zones doing well at the same time." Credit Suisse is two years through a three-year overhaul aimed at reducing reliance on volatile trading in favor of wealth management and emerging markets. Mr Thiam, who is scheduled to update investors Thursday on his strategy, has cut thousands of jobs, sold off risky legacy assets, and raised more than US$10.2 billion from two share sales since announcing his plan in 2015.

Challenges remain, including a surprise multi-nation tax probe and the attack of an activist investor pushing for a break-up of the bank. The activist, Rudolf Bohli, has so far struggled to gain traction as key Credit Suisse shareholders signaled support for Mr Thiam.

Credit Suisse shares rose 15 per cent this year through Monday. They're still down about 31 per cent since Mr Thiam first announced his overhaul plan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Water, electricity, McDonald's: Gazans hope for reconciliation

China to set up system to monitor its firms overseas

BOJ returns to net profit on weak yen, surge in ETF holdings

BOE's Carney says wants clarity on CEO spat at London Stock Exchange

Indonesian tycoon says he has no plans to run for president

Editor's Choice

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

greateastern.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern in need of fightback plan

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

temasek.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek said to prepare US$1b Zuellig Pharma stake sale

temasek.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

gst.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist

Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Giant block trade made in coal miner Geo Energy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening