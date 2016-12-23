The sentencing of former BSI banker Yeo Jiawei for attempting to pervert the course of justice in connection with Singapore's largest money-laundering probe linked to the massive 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal will take place on Thursday afternoon.

Former BSI banker Yeo Jiawei, also an associate of Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, was on Thursday sentenced to 30 months in jail for attempting to pervert the course of justice in connection with Singapore's largest money-laundering probe linked to the massive 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

Keppel to build Marina East desalination plant

Keppel Corporation said before market opened on Thursday that Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd has been named the preferred bidder by PUB, Singapore's national water agency, to design, build, own and operate Singapore's fourth desalination plant for a concession period of 25 years.

Changes in Singapore's permanent secretary appointments

Singapore's Public Service Division on Thursday announced some changes in permanent secretary appointments.

GLP fund receives US$32m injection

Mainboard-listed Global Logistic Properties (GLP) said before market opened on Thursday that a co-investor has pumped US$32 million into a fund established to hold a newly acquired US$1.1 billion logistics portfolio from Dallas-based developer Hillwood.

Ezra gets SGX green light to postpone AGM

The Singapore Exchange has granted mainboard-listed Ezra Holdings approval to extend its annual general meeting by two months following a delay in the release of the group's results for the financial year ended Aug 31, 2016.

Singapore shares close down, bank sell-off drags STI marginally into red for year

The Straits Times Index (STI) on Thursday slipped marginally into the red for 2016 when it lost points at 2,882.04 in response to a 0.8 per cent loss in Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and a 25-point drop in the Dow futures.